Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Down 83.4% in March

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the March 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,456,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMEV traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

About Simulated Environment Concepts (Get Rating)

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

