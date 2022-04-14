Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $36,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.58. 1,661,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,005. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.