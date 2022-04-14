Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SVBL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

