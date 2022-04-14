Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.01 and last traded at $76.01. Approximately 29,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 559,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $70,329,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,287 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after acquiring an additional 537,188 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

