Sigma Planning Corp Sells 293 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,087 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 29.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 26.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $134.85 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

