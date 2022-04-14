Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,834 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.88.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

