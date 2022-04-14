Sigma Planning Corp Invests $1.08 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 213,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 159,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.