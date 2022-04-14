Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 33,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

NiSource Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.