Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,284,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.12. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

