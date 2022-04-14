Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.10 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

