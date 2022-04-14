Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIPC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

BIPC opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.