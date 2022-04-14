Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $340,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $556,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,596 shares of company stock worth $60,630,084. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.23.

DDOG opened at $142.87 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

