Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 8,404 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 2.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 821,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 98,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

BSBE stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

