Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGML. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

