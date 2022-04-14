Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Drops By 58.3%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 196,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 129,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter.

XFLT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 137,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,158. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $9.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

