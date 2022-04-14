Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Expands By 848.2%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 848.2% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VGI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. 2,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.