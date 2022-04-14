Short Interest in UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Expands By 260.5%

UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 260.5% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UAPC traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 257,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,613. UAPC has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

UAPC, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. It also provides operational services to third party well owners in Austin, Texas. The company was formerly known as United American Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to UAPC, Inc in August 2020.

