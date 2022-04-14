Short Interest in UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Expands By 260.5%

UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 260.5% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UAPC traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 257,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,613. UAPC has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
UAPC Company Profile (Get Rating)
