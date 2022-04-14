Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Drops By 92.3%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,272. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

