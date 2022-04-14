Short Interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Rises By 575.0%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CWLPF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. 7,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. Caldwell Partners International has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.27.
About Caldwell Partners International (Get Rating)
