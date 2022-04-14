Short Interest in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Grows By 209.7%

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, an increase of 209.7% from the March 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TELA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TELA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,318. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. TELA Bio has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.58.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 112.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 567,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,809,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 621,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,071. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

