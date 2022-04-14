Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Expands By 768.2%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 768.2% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMMY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.30. 39,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,831. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.