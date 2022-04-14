Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Declines By 59.0%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,700 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 1,654,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,393.5 days.

Shares of SSAAF stock remained flat at $$6.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

