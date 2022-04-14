Short Interest in SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Drops By 97.6%

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,069,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPONF opened at $0.00 on Thursday. SponsorsOne has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

SponsorsOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to-one engagement between corporations to users within social networks.

