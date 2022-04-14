Short Interest in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA) Rises By 240.0%

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Skydeck Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Thursday. 15,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,405. Skydeck Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.