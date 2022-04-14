Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Declines By 72.8%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the March 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,544. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1474 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

