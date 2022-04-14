Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Rises By 733.3%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PKTX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 35,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. ProtoKinetix has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.27.
ProtoKinetix Company Profile
