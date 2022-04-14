Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Decreases By 55.8%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the March 15th total of 401,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.44 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

