Short Interest in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Expands By 265.1%

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, an increase of 265.1% from the March 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.96. 924,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,802. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

