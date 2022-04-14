Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Declines By 62.4%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the March 15th total of 377,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,847,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHIL stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 228,751,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,374,096. PHI Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

