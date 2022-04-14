Short Interest in PetroShale Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Rises By 420.2%

PetroShale Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 420.2% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSHIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PetroShale in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of PetroShale from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PetroShale in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PSHIF stock traded down 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,168. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.66. PetroShale has a fifty-two week low of 0.14 and a fifty-two week high of 0.78.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

