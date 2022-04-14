Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Grows By 514.3%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 514.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. 18,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

