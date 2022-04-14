Short Interest in National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Grows By 102.1%

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the March 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,419.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group stock remained flat at $$3.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.