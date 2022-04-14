Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Decreases By 82.3%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the March 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MTNOY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $11.79. 30,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,697. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

