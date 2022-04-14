Short Interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Increases By 111.5%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, an increase of 111.5% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molecular Data by 1,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 306,309 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Data during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Data during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Data during the third quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

MKD traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 45,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,912,582. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Molecular Data has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

