Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Grows By 950.0%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CXH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXH. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,290,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.