Short Interest in Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Grows By 363.2%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 363.2% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.30) to €9.80 ($10.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €12.20 ($13.26) to €10.80 ($11.74) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to €10.60 ($11.52) in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,756. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

