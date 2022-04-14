Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Rises By 150.8%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $20.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.74 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 44.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

