Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Expands By 104.7%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the March 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS LBUY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 189,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.19.

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

