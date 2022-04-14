Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Decreases By 95.6%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

