Short Interest in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLEW) Decreases By 74.1%

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISLEW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,666. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

