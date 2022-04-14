Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Declines By 66.7%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,911,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVU traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 407,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,096. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

Investview Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. The company offers diversified investment tools, global market research, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining, optimization, repair solutions, and adaptive blockchain technologies.

