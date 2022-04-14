Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Declines By 55.4%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 671,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,057,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,252,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98.

