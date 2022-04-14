Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Increases By 1,018.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 1,018.2% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
BSMU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.71. 7,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $26.07.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.
