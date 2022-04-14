Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Increases By 1,018.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 1,018.2% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

BSMU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.71. 7,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period.

