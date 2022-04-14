Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Drops By 95.7%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 678.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,144. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

