Short Interest in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Increases By 106.6%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the March 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 824,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,516. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.83. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $145,848,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.