Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Expands By 488.9%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,426.09) to €1,324.00 ($1,439.13) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,413.04) to €1,429.00 ($1,553.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $966.62.

OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.23. 42,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,078. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $115.55 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

