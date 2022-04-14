Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Drops By 62.5%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 918. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $80.05 and a 1-year high of $198.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($181.52) to €165.00 ($179.35) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($130.43) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

