Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Declines By 70.4%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSMG remained flat at $$0.94 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,571. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

