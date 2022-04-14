Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Grows By 113.0%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FUNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First United in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get First United alerts:

Shares of FUNC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 9,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. First United has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $153.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.81.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First United’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First United by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First United by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in First United by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First United by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile (Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.