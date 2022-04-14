Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Rises By 103.6%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

